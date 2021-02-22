Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Cars (CARS) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Cars (CARS) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 85.5% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.33.

Cars (CARS)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cars, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.05, close to its 52-week high of $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.80.

Hallam has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #3133 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.57, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

