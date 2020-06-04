Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Stoneco (STNE) and Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Stoneco (STNE) and Benchmark Electronics (BHE) with bullish sentiments.

Stoneco (STNE)

In a report released today, Jeff Cantwell from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Stoneco, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.90.

Cantwell has an average return of 0.3% when recommending Stoneco.

According to TipRanks.com, Cantwell is ranked #382 out of 6689 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stoneco with a $36.80 average price target.

Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

In a report released today, Anja Soderstrom from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Benchmark Electronics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderstrom is ranked #4437 out of 6689 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Benchmark Electronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

