Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $373.61.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 80.5% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $477.50 average price target, representing a 29.8% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings received a Buy rating and a $75.00 price target from Needham analyst Alex Henderson today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.38, close to its 52-week high of $64.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.36, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

