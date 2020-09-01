Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Tom Roderick maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $455.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Roderick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Roderick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Veeva Systems, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $372.91, a -15.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $402.00 price target.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on NortonLifeLock, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $25.30 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.00 price target.

