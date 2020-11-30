Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and ATN International (ATNI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and ATN International (ATNI).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $473.80.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 73.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Vonage Holdings, and Smartsheet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $477.67 average price target, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

ATN International (ATNI)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on ATN International, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

ATN International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.33.

