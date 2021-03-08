Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zix (ZIXI) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zix (ZIXI) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS) with bullish sentiments.

Zix (ZIXI)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Zix on December 17 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.60, which is a 63.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings on December 28 and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Senseonics Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $2.55, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

