Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zillow Group (ZG) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zillow Group (ZG) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS).

Zillow Group (ZG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, CarGurus, and TrueCar.

Zillow Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.87, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, D.A. Davidson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.00, representing a 28.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

