Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zendesk (ZEN), Fluent (FLNT) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zendesk (ZEN), Fluent (FLNT) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL).

Zendesk (ZEN)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.03, close to its 52-week high of $116.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 82.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.00, implying a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fluent (FLNT)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Hold rating on Fluent today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Fluent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $1880.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1556.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1843.70, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOOGL: