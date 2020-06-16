Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zendesk (ZEN) and Appian (APPN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zendesk (ZEN) and Appian (APPN).

Zendesk (ZEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $84.73 average price target, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Appian (APPN)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Appian today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Appian with a $39.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.