Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zendesk (ZEN) and Appian (APPN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zendesk (ZEN) and Appian (APPN).
Zendesk (ZEN)
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.22.
According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $84.73 average price target, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.
Appian (APPN)
Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Appian today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.36.
According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Appian with a $39.00 average price target.
