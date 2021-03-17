Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zedge (ZDGE), Coupa Software (COUP) and Micron (MU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zedge (ZDGE), Coupa Software (COUP) and Micron (MU) with bullish sentiments.

Zedge (ZDGE)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Zedge yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 26.3% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zedge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Coupa Software (COUP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Coupa Software yesterday and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $271.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 74.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $370.56, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $413.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Micron. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.43, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.39, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

