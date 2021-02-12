Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zebra Tech (ZBRA) and JFrog (FROG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zebra Tech (ZBRA) and JFrog (FROG) with bullish sentiments.

Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to Zebra Tech today and set a price target of $515.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $470.08, close to its 52-week high of $477.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zebra Tech with a $421.25 average price target.

JFrog (FROG)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on JFrog today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 72.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JFrog with a $81.20 average price target, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

