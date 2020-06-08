Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yext (YEXT), PROS Holdings (PRO) and HP (HPQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Yext (YEXT), PROS Holdings (PRO) and HP (HPQ).

Yext (YEXT)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained a Buy rating on Yext on June 5 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is ranked #4878 out of 6709 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yext with a $17.58 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 82.3% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Aspen Technology, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PROS Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.56, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

HP (HPQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on HP today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Coster covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motorola Solutions, and TTM Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HP is a Hold with an average price target of $17.83, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HPQ: