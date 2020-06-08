Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yext (YEXT), Change Healthcare (CHNG) and SecureWorks (SCWX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Yext (YEXT), Change Healthcare (CHNG) and SecureWorks (SCWX).

Yext (YEXT)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Yext on June 4 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yext with a $18.25 average price target, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on June 1, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on June 4, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.09, close to its 52-week high of $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.63, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

SecureWorks (SCWX)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks on June 4 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for SecureWorks with a $12.40 average price target, implying a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

