Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yext (YEXT) and Medallia (MDLA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Yext (YEXT) and Medallia (MDLA).

Yext (YEXT)

In a report released today, Brett Knoblauch from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Yext, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.32, close to its 52-week high of $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprout Social, Appian, and eGain.

Yext has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

Medallia (MDLA)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Medallia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Medallia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

