Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yelp (YELP), Blucora (BCOR) and Cerence (CRNC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yelp (YELP), Blucora (BCOR) and Cerence (CRNC).

Yelp (YELP)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Hold rating on Yelp today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard, and Glu Mobile.

Yelp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.10, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

Blucora (BCOR)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Blucora, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Blucora has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

Cerence (CRNC)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Cerence, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerence is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

