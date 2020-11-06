Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yelp (YELP) and Transact Technologies (TACT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yelp (YELP) and Transact Technologies (TACT).

Yelp (YELP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Yelp today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $25.27 average price target, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Transact Technologies (TACT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Transact Technologies, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transact Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 106.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

