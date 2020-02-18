Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yandex (YNDX), Salesforce (CRM) and T Mobile US (TMUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Yandex (YNDX), Salesforce (CRM) and T Mobile US (TMUS) with bullish sentiments.

Yandex (YNDX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Cesar Tiron maintained a Buy rating on Yandex today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.57, close to its 52-week high of $48.95.

Tiron has an average return of 28.6% when recommending Yandex.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiron is ranked #2165 out of 5917 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yandex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Derrick Wood from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $189.95, close to its 52-week high of $192.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 77.1% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Atlassian, and Teradata.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.08, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.48, close to its 52-week high of $96.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 83.7% success rate. Hodulik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Comcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.00, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

