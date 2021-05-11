Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Xilinx (XLNX), Everbridge (EVBG) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Xilinx (XLNX), Everbridge (EVBG) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR).

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 72.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $131.67, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.28, close to its 52-week low of $100.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.86, implying a 47.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.38, close to its 52-week low of $10.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.29.

