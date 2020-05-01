Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workiva (WK) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workiva (WK) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN) with bullish sentiments.

Workiva (WK)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Workiva today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workiva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.62, close to its 52-week high of $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, CommScope Holding, and Luna Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $11.19 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

