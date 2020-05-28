Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (WDAY), Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Strix Group (OtherSTXXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY), Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Strix Group (STXXF) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Workday yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 76.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.35, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

Rada Electronics Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Strix Group (STXXF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst James wood maintained a Buy rating on Strix Group today and set a price target of p220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.90, equals to its 52-week high of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, wood is ranked #4970 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strix Group with a $2.88 average price target.

