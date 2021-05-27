Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (WDAY), Ooma (OOMA) and Nutanix (NTNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY), Ooma (OOMA) and Nutanix (NTNX) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Workday today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $276.80 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Ooma (OOMA)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ooma, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Nutanix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.63, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

