Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (WDAY), GDS Holdings (GDS) and McAfee (MCFE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Workday (WDAY), GDS Holdings (GDS) and McAfee (MCFE).

Workday (WDAY)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Workday on November 19 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.60, which is a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GDS Holdings (GDS)

In a report issued on November 19, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 79.2% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, T Mobile US, and Megaport.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GDS Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.40, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Daiwa also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

McAfee (MCFE)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on McAfee on November 19 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.50, close to its 52-week low of $15.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 75.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

McAfee has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.44, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.