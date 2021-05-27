Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (WDAY) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.07.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 75.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $279.36, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Chris Hallam from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.38, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Hallam has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #2585 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.55.

