Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Wix (WIX), Workday (WDAY) and Autodesk (ADSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX), Workday (WDAY) and Autodesk (ADSK) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Wix on November 12 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $244.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 68.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $323.13, which is a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Workday (WDAY)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Workday on November 12 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $222.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.12, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk on November 12 and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $251.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $271.23, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.