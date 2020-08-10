Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Wix (WIX), BCE (BCE) and Sensata (ST)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wix (WIX), BCE (BCE) and Sensata (ST).

Wix (WIX)

In a report issued on August 6, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $291.60, close to its 52-week high of $319.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.12, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

BCE (BCE)

In a report issued on August 6, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BCE, with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.05, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$58.00 price target.

Sensata (ST)

In a report issued on August 6, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Sensata, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Garrett Motion, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $47.57 average price target, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

