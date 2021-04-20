Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Wix (WIX) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Wix yesterday and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $289.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Zillow Group Class C.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $358.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Spirit AeroSystems yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.15.

