Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Wix (WIX) and ServiceNow (NOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX) and ServiceNow (NOW) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Wix today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.00, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ServiceNow (NOW)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $302.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and New Relic.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $349.48, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.