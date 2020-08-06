Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Wix (WIX) and Epam Systems (EPAM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Wix (WIX) and Epam Systems (EPAM).

Wix (WIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Wix today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $307.98, close to its 52-week high of $316.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 74.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $271.41, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on July 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Hold rating on Epam Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $297.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $280.50.

