Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) and 8X8 (EGHT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) and 8X8 (EGHT) with bullish sentiments.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on WISeKey International Holding, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20, close to its 52-week low of $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 34.2% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WISeKey International Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

8X8 (EGHT)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 77.8% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

