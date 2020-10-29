Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Western Digital (WDC) and Xilinx (XLNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Western Digital (WDC) and Xilinx (XLNX).

Western Digital (WDC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.90, a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xilinx (XLNX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann downgraded Xilinx to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $124.53, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on XLNX: