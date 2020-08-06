Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Western Digital (WDC) and Infinera (INFN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Western Digital (WDC) and Infinera (INFN).

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $65.40 average price target.

Infinera (INFN)

Infinera received a Buy rating and a $10.50 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.80, close to its 52-week high of $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 77.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $7.17 average price target.

