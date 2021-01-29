Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Western Digital (WDC) and 8X8 (EGHT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Western Digital (WDC) and 8X8 (EGHT) with bullish sentiments.

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and MKS Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $63.27 average price target, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to 8X8, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.40, close to its 52-week high of $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $36.86 average price target, representing a 0.0% downside. In a report issued on January 19, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

