Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vonage Holdings (VG), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) and CarGurus (CARG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Vonage Holdings (VG), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) and CarGurus (CARG).

Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $12.28 average price target, implying a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellicheck Mobilisia, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.80, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

CarGurus (CARG)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to CarGurus. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

CarGurus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.86.

