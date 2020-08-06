Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vonage Holdings (VG), Bombardier (OtherBDRBF) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Vonage Holdings (VG), Bombardier (BDRBF) and ams AG (AUKUF).

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.75, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 75.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $13.05 average price target, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier today and set a price target of $0.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Hold with an average price target of $0.39, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Ingenico Group – GCS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $23.77 average price target, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.

