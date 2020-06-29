Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vonage Holdings (VG) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vonage Holdings (VG) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) with bullish sentiments.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.94.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $11.00 average price target.

