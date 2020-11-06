Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vonage Holdings (VG) and Cogent Comms (CCOI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vonage Holdings (VG) and Cogent Comms (CCOI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Vonage Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.72, close to its 52-week high of $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $14.44 average price target.

Cogent Comms (CCOI)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Cogent Comms yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.04, close to its 52-week low of $54.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

Cogent Comms has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.75.

