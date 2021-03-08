Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vonage Holdings (VG) and China Online Education Group (COE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vonage Holdings (VG) and China Online Education Group (COE) with bullish sentiments.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 73.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $16.19 average price target, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

China Online Education Group (COE)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu reiterated a Buy rating on China Online Education Group today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ehang Holdings, and Lizhi Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on China Online Education Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.