Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: VMware (VMW) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on VMware (VMW) and Dell Technologies (DELL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $160.34, close to its 52-week high of $161.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.45, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and TELUS International (CDA).

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.54.

