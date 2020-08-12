Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Viavi Solutions (VIAV), Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viavi Solutions (VIAV), Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) with bullish sentiments.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.05, close to its 52-week high of $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics Industries with a $9.00 average price target.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Axcelis Technologies, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 76.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcelis Technologies with a $33.20 average price target, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

