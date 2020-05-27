Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ViaSat (VSAT), Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Ooma (OOMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ViaSat (VSAT), Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Ooma (OOMA) with bullish sentiments.

ViaSat (VSAT)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

ViaSat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.60, which is a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and National Instruments.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.14, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on May 25, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Ooma (OOMA)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ooma, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 42.4% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25, which is a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

