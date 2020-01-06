Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Verizon (VZ), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Verizon (VZ), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Verizon, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.70.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 79.4% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $126.25 average price target, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on December 23, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report issued on January 2, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1560.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1392.47, close to its 52-week high of $1398.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1473.30, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on December 19, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1400.00 price target.

