Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Verizon (VZ), CGI Group (GIB) and Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Verizon (VZ), CGI Group (GIB) and Juniper Networks (JNPR).

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verizon, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 82.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.07, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

CGI Group (GIB)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group today and set a price target of C$110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.7% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

CGI Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.83, which is a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$90.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 36.4% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $23.25 average price target, representing a 0.0% downside. In a report issued on April 17, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

