Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Verizon (VZ) and WEX (WEX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Verizon (VZ) and WEX (WEX).

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Verizon. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.00, close to its 52-week high of $62.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $62.75 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

WEX (WEX)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on WEX. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WEX with a $179.00 average price target, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

