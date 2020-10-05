Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Verizon (VZ) and USA Technologies (OtherUSAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verizon (VZ) and USA Technologies (USAT) with bullish sentiments.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report issued on October 2, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Verizon, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 72.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $62.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

USA Technologies (USAT)

In a report issued on October 2, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

USA Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.