Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Verint Systems (VRNT) and Cognyte Software (CGNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verint Systems (VRNT) and Cognyte Software (CGNT) with bullish sentiments.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Verint Systems today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verint Systems with a $68.75 average price target, a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos assigned a Buy rating to Cognyte Software today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #1735 out of 7415 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognyte Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.75.

