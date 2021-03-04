Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN).

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

In a report issued on February 25, Ruben Roy from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.54, close to its 52-week low of $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Roy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.57, a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Sell rating on NeoPhotonics on February 25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $14.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.