Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veeva Systems (VEEV), VMware (VMW) and Momo (MOMO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Veeva Systems (VEEV), VMware (VMW) and Momo (MOMO).

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Coupa Software, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.29, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.89, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Momo (MOMO)

In a report released today, Alex Yao from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Momo, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.01, close to its 52-week low of $19.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Yao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Yao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, Baidu, and Weibo.

Momo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.88, representing a 48.9% upside. In a report issued on May 29, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.