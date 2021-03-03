Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veeva Systems (VEEV), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Echostar (SATS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeva Systems (VEEV), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Echostar (SATS) with bullish sentiments.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Veeva Systems yesterday and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $287.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 78.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $330.14, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $353.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.50, close to its 52-week high of $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Hold with an average price target of $14.75.

Echostar (SATS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Echostar yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echostar with a $27.00 average price target.

