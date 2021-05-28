Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veeva Systems (VEEV), Anaplan (PLAN) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeva Systems (VEEV), Anaplan (PLAN) and Dell Technologies (DELL) with bullish sentiments.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $264.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 76.2% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $328.06, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (PLAN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anaplan with a $73.92 average price target, representing a 59.1% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.70, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.64, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $120.00 price target.

