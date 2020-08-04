Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veeco (VECO) and Mimecast (MIME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veeco (VECO) and Mimecast (MIME) with bullish sentiments.

Veeco (VECO)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Veeco, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 76.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeco with a $17.50 average price target.

Mimecast (MIME)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $53.13 average price target, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

